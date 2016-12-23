© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Stream Nine Inch Nails' 'Not The Actual Events' EP

By Lars Gotrich
Published December 23, 2016 at 11:39 AM EST
Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, performing live at the 2013 Mt. Oasis festival.
Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, performing live at the 2013 Mt. Oasis festival.

Trent Reznor promised new Nine Inch Nails material by the year's end, and has now delivered with Not The Actual Events. The EP, recorded with co-conspirator and now official band member Atticus Ross, is among Reznor's heaviest and most manic work. "Branches/Bones" and "The Idea Of You" team with chaotic punk, and the industrial doom of "She's Gone Away" and "Burning Bright (Field On Fire)" rivals Godflesh in its gloomy clank.

Take a listen to the EP below. For more Trent Reznor, check out his 2011 interview on Fresh Air.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich