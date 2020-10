If you hear, "her life is plastic and it's fantastic!" and immediately think "Barbie," you'll love this game. We took the Dolly Parton song "9-to-5" and rewrote it to be about careers that have been held by an official Barbie doll.

Heard on Cat Cora: Her Kitchen Rules

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.