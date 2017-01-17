© 2020 WFAE
Spoon's Got 'Hot Thoughts' On The Way

By Stephen Thompson
Published January 17, 2017 at 1:10 PM EST
Spoon's new album, <em>Hot Thoughts</em>, comes out March 17.
In a career that spans more than 20 years, Spoon has perfected a kind of ruthlessly airtight efficiency: Every few years, the Austin band returns with a new batch of perfectly compact three-minute pop-rock songs. As consistent as it is beloved, Spoon never fails to hit its mark — delivered forcefully, and with hooks for days.

On March 17, Spoon returns with its ninth album, Hot Thoughts — and if the title track is any indication, that impeccably chosen palette's got a few new colors. Thanks in part, no doubt, to Dave Fridmann joining the band as a co-producer, "Hot Thoughts" has a rangy, swirly sparkle to it, portending an album that spreads out for a bit of a journey.

Hot Thoughts Track Listing

1. Hot Thoughts

2. WhisperI'lllistentohearit

3. Do I Have To Talk You Into It

4. First Caress

5. Pink Up

6. Can I Sit Next To You

7. I Ain't The One

8. Tear It Down

9. Shotgun

10. Us

Spoon's Hot Thoughts comes out March 17 via Matador.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
