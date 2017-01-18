© 2020 WFAE
Dirty Projectors Announces New Self-Titled Album, Shares New Song

By Robin Hilton
Published January 18, 2017 at 1:16 PM EST

Hints have been trickling out since late in 2016, but the official word is here: The latest album from Dirty Projectors is self-titled and due out Feb. 24 on Domino Records.

Along with the announcement, which Longstreth made over Twitter, the band released a third song from the album, "Up In Hudson." Like the two previously released songs from Dirty Projectors, " Keep Your Name" and " Little Bubble," the new song focuses on Longstreth's voice in isolation, a stark contrast from the female-led vocals that have dominated Dirty Projectors albums for the last decade.

Full track listing for Dirty Projectors is below.

  • Keep Your Name

  • Death Spiral

  • Up in Hudson

  • Work Together

  • Little Bubble

  • Winner Take Nothing

  • Ascent Through Clouds

  • Cool Your Heart

  • I See You

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
