Syd Shares Steamy New Single, 'Body'

By Lars Gotrich
Published January 24, 2017 at 2:28 PM EST

The Internet's Ego Death was one of 2015's great R&B albums, a densely-arranged affair that still felt as close as a bedroom conversation. Lead singer Syd's forthcoming solo album also shares bedroom vibes, but the other kind. Before sharing "Body" on Beats 1, Syd told Zane Lowe that she wants this slinky, sparsely produced, slow-moving cut to be the "baby-making anthem of 2017." No argument there.

Fin comes out Feb. 3 on Columbia.

Lars Gotrich
