© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Thundercat Shares Single Featuring Kenny Loggins And Michael McDonald

By Lars Gotrich
Published January 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM EST
Thundercat's new album, <em>Drunk</em>, comes out Feb. 24.
Thundercat's new album, <em>Drunk</em>, comes out Feb. 24.

No, it's not a cover of "Danger Zone" or "What A Fool Believes," but, yes, the Kenny Loggins and the Michael McDonald guest on the first single from Thundercat's newly announced Drunk. "Show You The Way" is a smooth piece of funk balladry that is at once ridiculous and sincere, announcing each singer before his verse — It's ya boy, Thundercat; Tell 'em how you feel, Kenny; Ladies and gentlemen, Michael McDonald. And you know what? All three of them sound great and sound great together: different and generational hues of tender soul cascading across Thundercat's crystalline production.

"These are guys that I've listened to and where I felt that I've learned that honesty in the music," Thundercat tells Red Bull Music Academy. "Kenny Loggins is one of my favorite songwriters."

McDonald joined the song at Loggins' suggestion. Thundercat continues, "I think one of the most beautiful moments of it was realizing how amazing Michael McDonald was. He would go through so many ideas and have so much to offer."

Drunk comes out Feb. 24 on Brainfeeder. Thundercat starts a U.S. tour on Feb. 12.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich