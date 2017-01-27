© 2020 WFAE
Listen: The New Pornographers' Tight 'High Ticket Attraction'

By Robin Hilton
Published January 27, 2017 at 12:20 PM EST
The New Pornographers' latest album is called <em>Whiteout Conditions.</em>

Hold on tight: it's another relentlessly exuberant, propulsive jam from The New Pornographers. The latest in the band's deep catalog of clever and addictive power pop is "High Ticket Attractions," taken from the group's upcoming full-length Whiteout Conditions. It's the first new music from The New Pornographers since 2014's Brill Bruisers album.

In announcing the new record, the band has shared a lyric video for "High Ticket Attractions," directed by Chris Shier. There's also an interactive widget on the band's website — which calls to mind the opening sequences of long-forgotten afternoon kids shows — with mouse movements forming wavelengths that reference the song's late-'80s synth textures.

Whiteout Conditions is due out April 7 on The New Pornographers' own Collected Works Records.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
