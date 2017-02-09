Aretha Franklin Announces Plan To Retire, Collaboration With Stevie Wonder

In an interview with Detroit's NBC affiliate Local 4 news on Tuesday, Aretha Franklin said she is planning to retire... kind of.

The revered singer said she is working on a new album of originals, with Stevie Wonder producing a handful, and expects it to be released around September. She also told Local 4 that she will perform once a month, for six months, in support of it.

On the topic of retirement, the 74-year-old legend told the station that she is "pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good, either."

