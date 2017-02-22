© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

This Teeny-Tiny, Handmade Pipe Organ Is Utterly Delightful

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published February 22, 2017 at 11:40 AM EST

Here's your "Awwww" and "Whoa!!" moment for today: a demonstration of a teeny-tiny, working pipe organ. It's an instrument made out of nothing but paper and cardboard (with one side covered by translucent plastic so that you can see its inner workings), and it's powered by nothing but an inflated balloon.

The inventor, Aliaksei Zholner, whose YouTube profile lists him as living in Belarus, has also posted video demonstrations of some of his other amazing paper creations, including a working (toy-sized) tank, drills, gears and a firecracker launcher.

But the most charming one has to be this organ, for which he's also posted some sketches and models on a Russian forum dedicated to paper-based engineering. He wrote on that site that it was his wife who suggested that he work on something like a music box, which led him to creating this paper instrument.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter for NPR Music. She covers breaking news in the music industry, as well as a wide range of musical genres and artists, for NPR's flagship news programs and NPR Music.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas