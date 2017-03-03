To Mock A Harper Lee

In this game, we describe hypothetical sequels to the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird with much better names. Each title plays off the original EXCEPT we've replaced the word "kill" with a rhyming verb and the word "mockingbird" with a different, three-syllable animal. For example, if we said, "Scout excites a spotted, laughing, dog-like scavenger, by taking it on a roller coaster," the title of that sequel would be "To THRILL a HYENA."

Heard on Tim Daly: Mr. Madam Secretary

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.