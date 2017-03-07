Listen: Fleet Foxes Returns With New Song And Album Details

It's been nearly six years since the Fleet Foxes released any new music. But Tuesday morning the group announced it's got a new album coming in the spring called Crack-Up. In making the announcement, frontman Robin Pecknold shared a lyric video for a nearly nine-minute song called "Third of May / Ōdaigahara."

Pecknold wrote all 11 tracks on the new album. Crack-Up is due out June 16 on Nonesuch Records.

Here's the complete track listing:

1. I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar

2. Cassius, --

3. — Naiads, Cassadies

4. Kept Woman

5. Third Of May / Ōdaigahara

6. If You Need To, Keep Time On Me

7. Mearcstapa

8. On Another Ocean (January / June)

9. Fool's Errand

10. I Should See Memphis

11. Crack-Up

