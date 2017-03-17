Pop Culture Happy Hour: Memes, Fads And A Chat With Neil Gaiman

While we're waiting for Stephen Thompson to return from South By Southwest, we wanted to bring you two of the segments we did on our fall tour with friend of the show Guy Branum, who hosts the Maximum Fun podcast Pop Rocket and is also the host of the upcoming TruTV show Talk Show The Game Show, based on a live format he's been doing for a while. Guy joined us at the Now Hear This festival in Anaheim to talk about memes and fads, and to offer some pop culture advice to our listeners.

But that's not all! Our pal Petra Mayer of NPR Books also visits this week to share her interview with author Neil Gaiman, who talks about his new book of myths, Norse Mythology.

We'll be back next week with a sparkly new show. Until then, for our April 12 show in Chicago, share a podcast with a friend and tweet about your recommendation using the hashtag #trypod, and treat yourself well.

