The Chaotic Ecstasy Of SXSW In 50 Photos
1 of 50 — Lizzo at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
2 of 50 — PWR BTTM at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
3 of 50 — Sylvan Esso at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
4 of 50 — Hurray For The Riff Raff at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
5 of 50 — Big Thief at Stubb's BBQ for the NPR Music showcase.
6 of 50 — NPR Music showcase posters.
7 of 50 — Aye Nako at the She Shreds showcase.
8 of 50 — Diet Cig at the She Shreds showcase.
9 of 50 — Lift To Experience at Parish.
10 of 50 — Moor Mother at Valhalla.
11 of 50 — Jimmy Eat World at Stubb's BBQ.
12 of 50 — Sleigh Bells at Empire.
13 of 50 — Big Star's Third performed at Central Presbyterian Church with Jody Stephens, The Posies' Ken Stringfellow, producer Mitch Easter, R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills and Chris Stamey of the dBs.
14 of 50 — André Cymone (left) and Micki Free pay tribute to Prince as The Revolution at Auditorium Shores.
15 of 50 — Hello Nico at Elysium.
16 of 50 — Fragile Rock at Sidewinder.
17 of 50 — Tombs at Elysium.
18 of 50 — Betty Who.
19 of 50 — Young M.A at The Gatsby.
20 of 50 — Weezer at Brazos Hall.
21 of 50 — S U R V I V E at Cheer Up Charlies.
22 of 50 — All Our Exes Live In Texas.
23 of 50 — Forgive yourself.
24 of 50 — Cherry Glazerr at Barracuda.
25 of 50 — Chrissy And Hawley at Mohawk.
26 of 50 — Anna Meredith at Esther's Follies.
27 of 50 — Residente at Auditorium Shores.
28 of 50 — Five Eight at Valhalla.
29 of 50 — Garth Brooks at Auditorium Shores.
30 of 50 — Lisa Prank at La Cruxes.
31 of 50 — The Spook School.
32 of 50 — Gost at Elysium.
33 of 50 — Let's Eat Grandma at Latitude 30.
34 of 50 — Heck.
35 of 50 — Ratboys at Sidewinder.
36 of 50 — Tunde Olaniran at Sidewinder.
37 of 50 — Holly Macve.
38 of 50 — Jay Som at Cheer Up Charlies.
39 of 50 — Merchandise at Cheer Up Charlies.
40 of 50 — Phoebe Bridgers at Central Presbyterian Church.
41 of 50 — Suzanne Ciani at Cheer Up Charlies.
42 of 50 — Gaelynn Lea at Austin Downtown Hilton.
43 of 50 — Real Estate at Empire.
44 of 50 — CHEW.
45 of 50 — Robyn Hitchcock.
46 of 50 — Snail Mail.
47 of 50 — The Districts at Parish.
48 of 50 — Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra at Maggie Mae's.
49 of 50 — Calliope Musicals at Maggie Mae's.
50 of 50 — Youth Code at Elysium.
We stayed up late, damaged our ear sockets and gave into the ecstasy of live music at SXSW: Diet Cig, Lizzo, Moor Mother, Sleigh Bells, S U R V I V E, Anna Meredith, Weezer, The Revolution's Prince tribute — even Garth Brooks. Here are 50 photos from the festival shot by , with a few by our own Bob Boilen.
For live sets, dispatches from our South X Lullaby series filmed after midnight and day-to-day recaps, check out the SXSW archive.
