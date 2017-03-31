Amber Coffman Shares Buoyant New Pop Song From Upcoming Solo Debut

Former Dirty Projectors singer Amber Coffman has a second song from her upcoming solo debut, City Of No Reply. The track, "No Coffee," is a relatively buoyant pop rumination on anxieties over lost love.

"I haven't been the same since you went away," she sings over a thumping Hoffner bass and offbeat guitar line. "I have come undone. I can hardly wait for the end of the day. And when the morning comes don't need no coffee, I'm wide awake."

Coffman recently confirmed she had split with Dirty Projectors frontman Dave Longstreth and left the band. "It was never my intention or wish to leave the band or end my friendship with Dave," she said in a statement to Stereogum. "It was a surprise to me to learn last September about his album plans, the content, timing, use of the band name, etc. I consider it a loss to no longer be involved with Dirty Projectors, but ultimately walking away was the only healthy choice for me."

Longstreth, who released the new, self-titled Dirty Projectors album Feb. 21, did produce Coffman's upcoming record. But she says the two eventually had a falling out and stopped speaking.

"No Coffee" is the second single from City Of No Reply. Coffman dropped the first single, " All To Myself," in October. City Of No Reply is due out later this year on Columbia Records.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.