Dalia Mogahed: How Does Speaking Up Change Minds?

About Dalia Mogahed's TED Talk

After 9/11, Dalia Mogahed saw an increase in negative perceptions of Muslims in the media, so she made it her job to speak up for her faith and fight prejudice with better understanding.

About Dalia Mogahed

Dalia Mogahed is Director of Research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding. Her work focuses on research and thought leadership programs on American Muslims.

Previously, Mogahed was the Executive Director of the Gallup Center for Muslim Studies — where her surveys helped challenge myths and stereotypes of Muslims. In 2009, she served on Obama's Advisory Council on Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

