Not My Job: Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Gets Quizzed On 2020

Published April 8, 2017 at 11:46 AM EDT
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia on July 28, 2016.

John Hickenlooper came to Colorado to work for an energy company. But he promptly got laid off and needed something else to do — so he decided to open a brewpub. The beer must have been pretty good, because he was elected mayor of Denver and, in 2010, governor of the state.

We've invited Hickenlooper to play a game called " Somebody has plans for 2020." Three questions about exciting things scheduled for the year 2020, that definitely aren't the next U.S. presidential election.

