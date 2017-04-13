© 2020 WFAE
Jeff Tweedy Revisits His Catalog On New Album, Shares Acoustic 'Laminated Cat'

By Lars Gotrich
Published April 13, 2017 at 2:09 PM EDT
Jeff Tweedy's new album, <em>Together At Last</em>, comes out June 23.
Given his decades of making music, maybe it was long overdue for Jeff Tweedy to look back. Together At Last is the first in a proposed series where the Wilco, Loose Fur and Golden Smog catalogs are given an intimate treatment; just Tweedy's voice and an acoustic guitar.

Today's announcement comes with a stripped-down version of "Laminated Cat," a favorite among those of us who always wished for more albums by Loose Fur, Tweedy's band with Jim O'Rouke and Glenn Kotche. The original is a hypnotic whir of weird rock 'n roll, but here that slippery guitar riff beds Tweedy's still-very-obtuse lyrics.

Together At Last comes out June 23 via .

Track list:

"Via Chicago"
"Laminated Cat"
"Lost Love"
"Muzzle Of Bees"
"Ashes Of American Flags"
"Dawned On Me"
"In A Future Age"
"I'm Trying To Break Your Heart"
"Hummingbird"
"I'm Always In Love"
"Sky Blue Sky"

Lars Gotrich
