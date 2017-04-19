Listen: Lana Del Rey Shares Her 'Lust For Life' (With Help From The Weeknd)

The title track to Lana Del Rey's upcoming album Lust For Life is a hazy take on '60s doo-wop and girl groups featuring the lilting falsetto of The Weeknd.

In a new video for the song, Del Rey and The Weeknd are seen sitting atop the "H" in the famed "Hollywood" sign. "Our lust for life keeps us alive," she sings. "We dance on the 'H' of the 'Hollywood' sign 'til we run out of breath. Gotta dance or we die."

This is the second song Del Rey has released from Lust For Life. She previously shared the song " Love." No word yet on a release date for the new album.

