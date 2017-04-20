Roger Waters Reveals First Album In 24 Years: 'Is This The Life We Really Want?'

Roger Waters is set to release his first album of all-new rock songs in nearly 25 years. Is This The Life We Really Want? was produced by Nigel Godrich ( Radiohead, Beck, U2) and is due out June 2 on Columbia Records. Water's previous solo studio release was 1992's Amused To Death.

Waters, known for his scathing political and social commentaries, says the new record reflects an age of uncertainty and unrest.

News of Is This The Life We Really Want? comes just ahead of by Waters, which runs from May 26 through the end of October.

Here's the full track list:

"When We Were Young"

"'Déjà Vu"

"'The Last Refugee"

"'Picture That"

"'Broken Bones"

"'Is This The Life We Really Want?"

"'Bird In A Gale"

"'The Most Beautiful Girl"

"Smell The Roses"

"Wait For Her"

"Oceans Apart"

"Part of Me Died"

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.