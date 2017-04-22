© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: We Quiz The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, On Footwear

Published April 22, 2017 at 12:42 PM EDT
Ina Garten

In 1978, Ina Garten was working for the White House Office of Management and Budget, and felt like it was time for a change. When she came across a newspaper ad for a food store for sale in the Hamptons, she bought it. That store — the Barefoot Contessa — grew into a career, a series of cookbooks and a popular show on the Food Network.

And yet, after all that success, she's somehow still barefoot. We've invited her to answer three questions about footwear.

