Radiohead's Hilarious Cover Of 'Gasolina' Not Remotely Real

By Robin Hilton
Published April 25, 2017 at 12:42 PM EDT

To be clear, Radiohead did not cover the reggaeton hit "Gasolina" at the band's April 17 show in Berkeley, Calif. But a video that's surfaced online sure makes it seem like they did.

The rogue fan video appeared on YouTube three days ago and has since been shared repeatedly on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. It shows Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke shaking his hips and pumping his fists while the crowd seems to sing along to the Daddy Yankee song.

Here's a setlist of what Radiohead actually played at the Greek Theater earlier this month. The video in question was actually a performance of "Myxomatosis," a song from the band's 2003 album, Hail To The Thief.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
