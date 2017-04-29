© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: We Quiz A Retired CIA Analyst On Briefs (The Underwear)

Published April 29, 2017 at 12:30 PM EDT
John Nixon

When U.S. forces captured Saddam Hussein back in 2003, they sent CIA analyst John Nixon to interrogate him. Nixon is now retired, and has written a book called Debriefing the President ,about his interrogation of Saddam and other adventures in the spy trade.

Since Nixon has done both briefing and debriefing, we'll see how much he knows about underwear briefs. Click the listen link above to hear how he does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life