Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' Gets Vinyl Box Set Treatment With 600-Page Book

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 2, 2017 at 12:04 PM EDT
Beyonce's year-end favorite, life-encompassing Lemonade will be thoroughly documented in a $300 collector's edition How To Make Lemonade box set. It will feature the album as a double-LP, with additional audio and visual downloads — oh, and a 600-page coffee table book with behind-the-scenes photos, a foreword written by Dr. Michael Eric Dyson (author of Making Malcolm: The Myth and Meaning of Malcolm Xand editor of Born to Use Mics: Reading Nas's Illmatic)and poetry by Warsan Shire.

But if that price tag's a tad too steep (and that Ikea bookshelf can't handle the weight), the double-LP is also being released on its own.

