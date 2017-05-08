© 2020 WFAE
Big Thief's 'Shark Smile': A Sweet, Rambling Rocker About A Car Wreck

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 8, 2017 at 10:22 AM EDT
Big Thief's Capacity comes out June 9.
Ever since Big Thief played NPR Music's SXSW showcase in March, we've known many fans to scroll ahead through that video just to watch "Shark Smile." It was one of the few songs performed from an album that hadn't been announced, yet. Capacity is coming out at the top of the summer and now we have the studio version of that song, a rambling little rocker about a car wreck.

"'Shark Smile' is the story of a car accident in which one dies and one lives," singer and guitarist Adrianne Lenker writes in a press release. "She recalls her lover leading up to the moment of the wreck, wishing she'd been taken into the next realm, too."

Capacity comes out June 9 on Saddle Creek. Watch Big Thief play "Shark Smile" at NPR Music's SXSW showcase.

