NPR Arts & Life

Katy Perry Announces New Album, 'Witness'

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 15, 2017 at 11:04 AM EDT
Katy Perry.
Four years after releasing Prism, Katy Perry has announced her new album, Witness. Due June 9 via Capitol, it will feature the low-key subversive pop song " Chained To The Rhythm" as well as her collaboration with Migos, "Bon Appétit." You can watch Perry get served up in a fancy restaurant before the video takes a dark turn below.

Perry also announced a , and, if you've seen or heard anything about her live shows, it will be an absolute-bonkers spectacle. Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Witness, plus some proceeds of ticket sales will go to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Lars Gotrich
