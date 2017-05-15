Katy Perry Announces New Album, 'Witness'

Four years after releasing Prism, Katy Perry has announced her new album, Witness. Due June 9 via Capitol, it will feature the low-key subversive pop song " Chained To The Rhythm" as well as her collaboration with Migos, "Bon Appétit." You can watch Perry get served up in a fancy restaurant before the video takes a dark turn below.

Perry also announced a , and, if you've seen or heard anything about her live shows, it will be an absolute-bonkers spectacle. Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Witness, plus some proceeds of ticket sales will go to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

