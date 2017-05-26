© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Hear Carly Rae Jepsen's Triumphant New Song, 'Cut To The Feeling'

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 26, 2017 at 9:15 AM EDT
Carly Rae Jepsen.
Carly Rae Jepsen.

Carly Rae Jepsen, the pop star of our hearts, voices Odette in the animated film Leap!, which will see U.S. distribution in September. Her character is a caretaker who coaches a young girl (voiced by Elle Fanning) to become a ballerina in Paris. I sense whimsy and heartfelt speeches are in my future.

"Cut To The Feeling" was originally intended for the E•MO•TION: Side B collection, and is instead featured in the French Canadian film's soundtrack. It has all of the hallmarks of a Jepsen jam, but its thunderous drums and outsize chorus feel particularly worthy of a triumphant moment, perhaps, in a movie about overcoming obstacles.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich