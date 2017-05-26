Hear Carly Rae Jepsen's Triumphant New Song, 'Cut To The Feeling'

Carly Rae Jepsen, the pop star of our hearts, voices Odette in the animated film Leap!, which will see U.S. distribution in September. Her character is a caretaker who coaches a young girl (voiced by Elle Fanning) to become a ballerina in Paris. I sense whimsy and heartfelt speeches are in my future.

"Cut To The Feeling" was originally intended for the E•MO•TION: Side B collection, and is instead featured in the French Canadian film's soundtrack. It has all of the hallmarks of a Jepsen jam, but its thunderous drums and outsize chorus feel particularly worthy of a triumphant moment, perhaps, in a movie about overcoming obstacles.

