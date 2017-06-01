© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

The War On Drugs Announces New Album, Shares A Pulsing, Springsteen-Citing New Song

By Robin Hilton
Published June 1, 2017 at 8:12 AM EDT
The War On Drugs
The War On Drugs

The War On Drugs will release A Deeper Understanding, its fourth full-length, late this summer, coming three years after the band's previous album, Lost In The Dream.

In announcing A Deeper Understanding today the band has shared a new single from the record, "Holding On," a pulsing jam that sounds deeply inspired by '80s-era Bruce Springsteen, with glockenspiel chimes set against gritty guitars and synths. It's the second track the band has shared from the upcoming album, after the release in April of a moody, 11-minute opus called " Thinking Of A Place."

A Deeper Understanding is out Aug. 25 on Atlantic Records. Full track listing below:

1. Up All Night
2. Pain
3. Holding On
4. Strangest Thing
5. Knocked Down
6. Nothing To Find
7. Thinking of a Place
8. In Chains
9. Clean Living
10. You Don't Have To Go

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton