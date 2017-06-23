© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Deborah Lipstadt: How Do You Stand Up To A Holocaust Denier?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 23, 2017 at 9:23 AM EDT

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episode Truth And Lies.

About Deborah Lipstadt's TED Talk

After publishing the book Denying the Holocaust, Deborah Lipstadt was sued for libel in the UK by Holocaust denier David Irving. Rather than ignore the case, she chose to fight it — and won.

About Deborah Lipstadt

Historian Deborah Lipstadt is a professor of Holocaust Studies at Emory University.

She has written several books including Denying The Holocaust: The Growing Assault on Truth and Memory.

In 2016, Lipstadt's story was made into a film, Denial. Her most recent book, Holocaust: An American Understanding, looks at how Americans have understood and interpreted the Holocaust since 1945.

NPR/TED Staff