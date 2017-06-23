Grizzly Bear's New Song, 'Four Cypresses,' Is A Foreboding Look At A World In Chaos

Grizzly Bear's latest single from the band's upcoming album, Painted Ruins,"Four Cypresses," opens with a simple electronic pulse, like a musical heart monitor for a dying patient. It's soon offset by the barest drum beat before slowly blooming into a dreamy wash of vocals and synths. It's a simmering, moody reflection on the state of a displaced world, where "it's chaos, but it works."

"Instead of moving you stared into the wall," sings Daniel Rossen in a lyric video for "Four Cypresses," set against series of old, strangely unsettling VHS home movies. "Tangled up in a pile, it's early / Make no sound living in a pile."

This is the third track Grizzly Bear has shared from Painted Ruins.It previously released " Mourning Sound" and " Three Rings." This is the first new music from the Brooklyn band since releasing the group's much-celebrated album, Shieldsin 2012.

Painted Ruins is due out Aug. 18 on RCA records.

