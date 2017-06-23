© 2020 WFAE
Laura Galante: Are All Of Us Vulnerable To Fake News?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published June 23, 2017 at 9:24 AM EDT

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Truth And Lies.

About Laura Galante's TED Talk

What makes us susceptible to fake news? Laura Galante says its our ability to choose what information to believe - something foreign governments can use for their own benefit.

About Laura Galante

Laura Galante investigates how states, intelligence services, and criminal groups utilize cyberspace to pursue their own interests. She is the founder of Galante Strategies, an organization that assists governments and corporations in responding to cyber and information threats.

