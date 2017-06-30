Pop Culture Happy Hour: Pop Culture Summer Stories And 'Playing House'

This week's show starts off with a segment from our recent live show at the Bell House in Brooklyn, in which we talked about some of the ways pop culture has intersected with our summers and our summer vacations. You'll find out about Audie's history as a server, you'll hear Glen rant about sand, and you'll hear about a very special photograph of Stephen that I'm honored you can see for yourself.

/ Stephen Thompson, circa 1990.

In our second segment, Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham, the stars and creators of the comedy Playing House, talk about their partnership and explain how St. Clair's breast cancer diagnosis made it into this season's storyline.

We wouldn't be ourselves if we didn't bring you a bit of what's making us happy this week, so we invited Sam Sanders, host of the new podcast It's Been A Minute, to go around the table. Stephen is happy about NPR Music's beautiful mid-year compilation, Glen is happy about a Netflix special presentation of a limited-run Broadway show, Sam is happy about an album he admires for its excesses, and I am happy about a new podcast that brings you the lowdown on interviewing.

