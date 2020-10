In the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation, Aubrey Plaza played an intern who hated everybody and everything. In the new movie, The Little Hours,she plays a medieval nun who hates everybody and everything, so its nice to see her branching out.

We've invited Plaza to answer three questions about the famous Plaza Hotel in New York.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.