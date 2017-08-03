© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Heavy Metal Legend Will Tour Again. This Time As A Hologram

Published August 3, 2017 at 6:56 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF DIO'S "METAL WILL NEVER DIE")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. That is heavy metal great Ronnie James Dio. He's got tour dates coming up in Finland, Sweden, Spain. Of course, one minor detail - he's dead. But as he sang...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "METAL WILL NEVER DIE")

DIO: (Singing) I am metal. And I'll never die.

GREENE: Never die. Yeah, the musician is living on as a hologram, who is going to performing in front of his old bandmates. Ronnie's widow assured Rolling Stone she's sure her late husband would give this his blessing. We are in the flesh on MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

