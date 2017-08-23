Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Logan Lucky'

Steven Soderbergh has made small films and big films, and Logan Luckyopened small. That might be the result of the same confluence of factors that make a lot of movies sag at the box office, but it might also be because Soderbergh made the film in a very unconventional way. That's just one of the things we talk about on this episode with our guests Chris Klimek and Danielle Henderson (while Stephen Thompson drinks some Wisconsin beer).

The film brings together Channing Tatum and Adam Driver (both interesting actors for different reasons) as brothers who need to pick up various assistants in order to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during a huge NASCAR event. You'll also see Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, and a very hammy Seth MacFarlane. And if you think it sounds a little like Soderbergh's popular remake of Ocean's Eleven, well ... he thinks so, too.

