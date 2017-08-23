© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Logan Lucky'

By Linda Holmes
Published August 23, 2017 at 6:01 AM EDT
Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum), Mellie Logan (Riley Keough), and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) in <em>Logan Lucky</em>.
Steven Soderbergh has made small films and big films, and Logan Luckyopened small. That might be the result of the same confluence of factors that make a lot of movies sag at the box office, but it might also be because Soderbergh made the film in a very unconventional way. That's just one of the things we talk about on this episode with our guests Chris Klimek and Danielle Henderson (while Stephen Thompson drinks some Wisconsin beer).

The film brings together Channing Tatum and Adam Driver (both interesting actors for different reasons) as brothers who need to pick up various assistants in order to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway during a huge NASCAR event. You'll also see Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, and a very hammy Seth MacFarlane. And if you think it sounds a little like Soderbergh's popular remake of Ocean's Eleven, well ... he thinks so, too.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
