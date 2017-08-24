Taylor Swift's New Song, 'Look What You Made Me Do,' Is Here

After a week-long roll-out consisting of snakes, snakes and more snakes, Taylor Swift is here with the first single from Reputation. Take a listen to "Look What You Made Me Do" below, and check out an All Things Considered interview from 2014 featuring a few questions from Melissa Block's daughter, who was then in the 7th grade.

We'll have a few listens and get back to you in the morning...

