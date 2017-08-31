Scooter Braun, Bun B Detail Harvey Benefit Concert Featuring Beyonce, Oprah

Updated Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2:45 p.m.: This article and its headline have been updated with details of the telethon.

Scooter Braun, the artist manager responsible for cultivating Justin Bieber's career, told the Associated Press last week of his plans for a benefit concert to support those affected by Harvey.

Details of the telethon, titled Hand In Hand, have now been released, which will be aired live at 8 p.m. on Sept. 12 through ABC, NBC, Fox, CMT. It will also be available to stream via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Performers and guests — in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York — include Oprah, Beyonce, Drake, Robert De Niro, Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Blake Shelton and J Balvin, among several others. The show will close with a performance by country legend George Strait, who will perform in Texas.

Braun's partner in planning the event is Bun B, a Houston native and rapper best known for his work with the foundational southern duo UGK. The concert is planned for Sept. 12 and is "tentatively scheduled" to be televised on four networks.

Braun was behind the successful One Love Manchester concert earlier this year, which drew the largest television audience — 14.5 million — of the year at the time and raised $3 million to support victims of the Manchester Arena bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 that killed 22 and wounded dozens more.

The artist Solange, also a Houston native, announced another benefit concert to be held next month at Boston's Oprheum Theatre on Sept. 28, featuring The Sun Ra Arkestra as part of her Orion's Rise concert series. "I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love." The singer also added an additional show at Radio City Music Hall from which $3 from each ticket will go towards storm relief efforts.

Solange's sister Beyoncé is also working, through her BeyGOOD charitable organization, on relief efforts, though details aren't known. "Has done a lot that she has requested we don't announce," the Rev. Rudy Rasmus of Houston's St. John's church, said recently. An Instagram post pop star earlier today that simply read "BEYGOOD HOUSTON" drew some 254,125 likes in 52 minutes this morning.

Many celebrities and companies announced their intentions to donate this week, with many opting to route their money towards the Red Cross. However, the organization told NPR yesterday that it can't quantify how many of those dollars go towards relief efforts. At least 25 have died and tens of thousands have been displaced by the storm.

