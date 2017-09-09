© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: We Quiz Arcade Fire's Win Butler On Odd Arcade Games

Published September 9, 2017 at 2:03 PM EDT

The band Arcade Fire may have been formed in Montreal, but founder Win Butler isn't even Canadian — he was raised in Texas. So the next time you hear choral harmonies, ethereal instruments and angsty lyrics about feelings, remember: That's the Texas sound.

We've invited Butler to play a game called "I've got Pac-Man fever!" Three questions about surprising arcade games.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

