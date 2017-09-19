Punk Songs Mistakenly Pressed Onto Vinyl Copies Of Beyonce's 'Lemonade'

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Say you're a band hoping to grow your fan base. Well, here's a way. Get your songs onto a popular Beyonce album. Sounds like it was an accident, but when Beyonce's "Lemonade" came out on vinyl, there was a mispress. Songs like "Hold Up"...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOLD UP")

BEYONCE: (Singing) Hold up. They don't love you like I love you. Slow down...

GREENE: ...Were replaced by this.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO SANCTUARY")

ZEX: (Singing) There is no sanctuary. Whoa...

GREENE: ...Music from the Canadian punk band Zex. Their guitarist told Slate, it's one weird thing after another in his band. I might've just said thanks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.