Not My Job: We Quiz Adam Scott Of 'Ghosted' On Ghosting

Published September 30, 2017 at 7:59 AM EDT
Actor Adam Scott poses for a portrait at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

Actor Adam Scott is probably best known as Ben Wyatt, the well-meaning, not-always-successful city manager on Parks and Recreation. He's got a new sitcom called Ghosted, in which he plays a well-meaning, not-always-successful paranormal investigator.

So we've asked him to play a game about the dubious practice of simply stopping all communication with someone until he or she gets the hint and goes away — better known as "ghosting."

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

