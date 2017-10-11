Meet Rhiannon Giddens, Newly Minted MacArthur 'Genius'

As a solo artist — and, before that, as a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops — singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens has made a career out of revitalizing and invigorating decades' worth of music reflecting the African-American experience. That's meant singing songs written from slave narratives and for civil rights leaders, and even occasionally offering up twists on contemporary hits.

Today, Giddens joins the impressive list of artists and thinkers who've received so-called "Genius Grants" from the MacArthur Foundation. The recipients — others this year include Tyshawn Sorey and Yuval Sharon — each receive $625,000 with no strings attached, in the hope that they can pursue their work without financial limitations.

If Giddens' recognition has piqued your interest, below you'll find a nice introduction — a cross-section of performances from and interviews with Giddens, captured by NPR Music and our partner stations in the last few years.

Hear Giddens speak with Fresh Air's Terry Gross in 2017 and with Morning Edition's Renee Montagne in February 2015

Read a review of her 2017 album, Freedom Highway

Stream Giddens' 2016 set and Carolina Chocolate Drops' 2009 and 2012 sets fromMountain Stage

Listen to an 80-minute panel discussion with Giddens, Patty Griffin, Shakey Graves and NPR Music's Ann Powers

Hear a pair of 2007 NPR interviews with the Carolina Chocolate Drops on News & Notes and Weekend Edition Sunday

Check out a 2010 profile of the band on Fresh Air

