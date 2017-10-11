© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Good Place'

By Linda Holmes
Published October 11, 2017 at 9:14 AM EDT
Kristen Bell as Eleanor and Ted Danson as Michael in <em>The Good Place.</em>
NBC's The Good Place is an unconventional comedy. It begins with death — with Eleanor (Kristen Bell) waking up and being informed by Michael (Ted Danson) that she's in heaven — The Good Place. Eleanor knows she doesn't belong there; she's surrounded by people who seem to be much better than she is. What now?

The show recently started its second season, and while we talk about how it works structurally (it featured a significant reset at the beginning of the season), we try to preserve its best surprises as we sit down with Mike Katzif, our producer emeritus and music director, to talk about the show, the wonderful cast, the mischievous and often silly writing, and how well we've gotten to know the characters in only a little more than a season.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
