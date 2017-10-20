© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Shark Tank'

By Linda Holmes
Published October 20, 2017 at 6:00 AM EDT
Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec are the "Sharks" on ABC's <em>Shark Tank</em>.
A while ago, I heard a rumor that Tamara Keith — NPR White House correspondent and a core member of the NPR Politics Podcast team — enjoyed ABC's Shark Tank. This information was filed under "HUH," where I keep many interesting tidbits.

Finally, we get to make use of this fact this week as Tamara joins our panel to talk about watching inventors step up to ask people like Mark Cuban and "Queen of QVC" Lori Greiner to invest in their businesses. While Tamara and I were old hands at watching Shark Tank, Stephen Thompson and Glen Weldon were new at it, so this discussion includes some veteran opinions, some newbie reactions (which, it is safe to say, vary), and some analysis of what makes this a show that, for good or for ill, has been a success.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
