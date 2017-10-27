Robb Willer: How Do We Bridge The Political Divide?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode Dialogue And Exchange.

About Robb Willer's TED Talk

Liberals and conservatives believe in different sets of moral values. That's why, social psychologist Robb Willer says, appealing to the other side's values — not your own — might change more minds.

About Robb Willer

Robb Willer is a professor of sociology, psychology and organizational behavior at Stanford University. His political research has included economic inequality, racial prejudice, masculine overcompensation and Americans' views of climate change.

Willer has won numerous awards for his teaching and research, including the Golden Apple Teaching Award. His consulting clients have included the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Open Society Foundation, the Department of Justice, and Aziz Ansari.

