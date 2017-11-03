© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'Thor: Ragnarok'

By Linda Holmes
Published November 3, 2017 at 6:00 AM EDT
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in <em>Thor: Ragnarok</em>.
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in <em>Thor: Ragnarok</em>.

This spring, we talked to Shereen Marisol Meraji, the co-host of the Code Switch podcast, about why she doesn't really like superhero films but was excited to see what director Taika Waititi did with Thor: Ragnarok. Shereen is a Waititi fan, having loved his work in the past, including the feature films Hunt For The Wilderpeopleand What We Do In The Shadows. Naturally, Shereen was the perfect guest to join us to see how this take on Thor turned out.

We also cover what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a movie he finally got around to enjoying; Glen is happy about a movie he says is "not warm" and "not sweet"; Shereen is happy about a soothing in its new incarnaation; and I am happy about how I made dinner one night recently.

Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter: the show, me, Stephen, Glen, Shereen, producer Jessica, and producer emeritus Mike.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
