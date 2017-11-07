Did Sean Combs Change His Name Again?

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Now to a news bulletin from Sean Combs, the rapper, entrepreneur and man of many names.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN COMBS: Hey, yo. What's up, y'all? I have some very serious, serious news.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

No, this is Puff Daddy, right?

KELLY: Well, kind of depends which day you ask me that. Sean Combs became Puff Daddy then he changed his name to P-Diddy then just Diddy then Swag then back to Puff Daddy. And you maybe are guessing where this is going to go?

GREENE: I can't possibly imagine.

KELLY: (Laughter) Drum roll, please. Here is the announcement on Instagram.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

COMBS: So my new name is Love, aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love. OK?

KELLY: Brother Love has since backpedaled a little bit. He said he was joking, kind of.

GREENE: No, don't joke. I kind of like Brother Love. Don't you?

KELLY: Yeah, I do, David Brother Love Greene. But we're going to give - we're going to give Brother Love the last word here.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

COMBS: It's my birthday. I feel good. God is the greatest. I give all glory, and I thank my mama and daddy.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIDDY")

COMBS: (Rapping) Now say my name. Come on. The D, the I, the D, the D, the Y, the D, the I, the D is Diddy. Hold up. It's Diddy. Say what? Hey, yo. I came in the door. I said it before. I never let the ladies hypnotize me no more, but - but back to the to the manuscript 'cause I don't think you can handle this. From New York to Los Angeles, I get the whole world scandalous. I'm just tryin' to keep the candles lit, let the party people dance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.