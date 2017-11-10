© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Benjamin Zander: How Does Music Transform Us?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published November 10, 2017 at 9:19 AM EST

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episode How Art Changes Us.

About Benjamin Zander's TED Talk

Years of conducting a world-famous orchestra have shown Benjamin Zander the power of classical music. He says music speaks to our emotions — and has the ability to reach everybody.

About Benjamin Zander

Benjamin Zander is the Grammy-nominated conductor of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, which he founded in 1979.

He also conducts the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. In addition, Zander travels all over the world as a guest conductor and leadership speaker. He is the co-author of The Art of Possibility.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeTED Radio Hour
NPR/TED Staff