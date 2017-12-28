Disneyland Power Outage Knocks Rides Offline

Reality intruded into the land of fantasy—Disneyland, that is—as a failed transformer interrupted power to more than a dozen rides in two areas of the park for about an hour.

The power outage which occurred at about 11 a.m. knocked out rides in Mickey's Toontown and Fantasyland, but no one was hurt, according to a Disney spokesperson.

An unknown number of holiday visitors were escorted off of the attractions, reports the Los Angeles Times. Park officials said that a majority of the rides were back online within about an hour. Others remain offline, but power is expected to be fully restored by Wednesday, a park official told the Associated Press.

The Southern California attraction is at near capacity during the holiday week. Park officials say they do not anticipate ride refunds.

