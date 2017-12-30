Meghan Markle's Royal Hat Debut

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Have you seen the pictures of bride-to-be Meghan Markle going to church with the British royal family on Christmas Day? Prince Harry and Meghan arrived at the Saint Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham and as they walked in for Christmas mass, royal watchers priced Meghan's outfit and sourced it and devoted a special shout-out to her hat. And Twitter joined the party.

Some saw an acorn on her head, a large Hershey's Kiss, maybe a chocolate-dipped soft serve from Dairy Queen. And then there's that emoji. About that, I can say no more.

I give the future royal bride credit for not wearing a fascinator, one of those bits of fluff which appear to have been stapled to the eyebrows of stylish Brits. But mainly, I give her credit for wearing a warm hat, which almost looked practical. At least it stayed put on a cold and windy day. The royals could use some sensible and practical. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.