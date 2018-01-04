MILCK, Singer Behind Women's March Anthem, Returns With New Rallying Cry

MILCK, the singer who drew widespread attention after performing her song "Quiet" at last year's Women's March in Washington, D.C. is back with a follow-up single called "This Is Not The End." Much like "Quiet," the new song is a propulsive, sometimes soaring anthem to self-empowerment and resistance in the face of adversity.

"I will hunt my hunters down," she sings. "Take back my broken crown / I will look them in the eye / Will not be the beast that hides / I will hunt my hunters down / This is not the end / Trouble will not take me in."

Since her pop-up performances with an a cappella group at the Women's March in D.C. last January, MILCK has signed with Atlantic Records. Last fall she released a new version of "Quiet," saying she had originally intended to put it out this year but decided to drop it early because of the flood of stories about sexual harassment and assault.

"In light of the Harvey Weinstein scandals sparking a massive movement of women and survivors speaking out against sexual assault," she said in an official statement, "I find myself in awe and moved to my core. Since the age of 14 I've survived several acts of sexual assault. For years, I blamed myself and secretly carried the shame." MILCK says she eventually wrote "Quiet" when she realized she deserved to heal.

MILCK's debut EP,This Is Not The End , is due out Jan. 19 on Atlantic.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.