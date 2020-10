Found a 5-star restaurant? Just tap this app to let out a loud, piercing cry that alerts other foodies to your exact location. Thanks, "Yelp." We redesigned popular smartphone applications to do exactly what their names suggest. Contestants guess the app based on its revised, more literal description.

Heard on Luka Kain: Pikachu, Strike A Pose

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.